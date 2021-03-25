Cameron City Council candidates talk pressing issues at town hall forum

With the April 6 election a little more than a week away, Cameron City Councilwoman Becky Curtis and candidates Jon Ingram and Quinten Lovejoy met for the first time to discuss issues effecting Cameron last Thursday inside the Cameron City Council Chambers.

The Cameron Newspapers Candidate Forum was the first public event held inside the Cameron City Council Chambers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year as well as Ingram’s first public meeting with Lovejoy and Curtis to discuss to issues effecting Cameron residents.

“It’s great to see people get involved in their community. That’s why I’m running for city council - to get more involved in the community,” said Ingram, who manages Cameron’s two radio stations as part of his duties with Alpha Media. “... I became involved, gradually, with the Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce. I was fulfilled, personally, about what I saw in the town of Cameron and I wanted to continue to help in other ways.”

