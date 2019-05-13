Cameron Critters: Montana

Montana is a year and a half old heeler mix. She can be shy when first meeting someone but warms up quickly. Montana is in the Puppies for Parole program and is living in the prison while being trained. She is housetrained, and kennel trained and knows commands such as sit, shake, lay down and come. She plays well with other dogs and walks nicely on a leash. Montana still has plenty of puppy energy so she will need an active family or a place she can run and exercise. She is up to date on all her shots, heartworm negative, and spayed.

If you would like to meet Montana, you can contact Kathy with Cameron Critters at 816-752-2295.