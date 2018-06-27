Cameron Dog Park grand opening

On Saturday June 23 the Cameron Dog Park at Beaver Park had the official grand opening and ribbon cutting. During the event, there were hot dogs, chips, drinks, and plenty of events for the kids – including face painting, a bean bag toss with prizes, and a photo booth.

There were activities for the dogs as well which included getting a mold of their paw print taken for the owners to take home as a souvenir, having their paw print turned into a picture, a photo booth for dogs and their owners and a dog show.

The dog park is a project that has been in the works by the Cameron Park Board for over a year and has had many contributions from private citizens for the amenities at the park as well as the Park Board.

A few of the rules of the dog park include:

The park is open dawn to dusk.

A separate dog park tag is required to use the park and may be purchased at City Hall. Non-residents of the city can also acquire a tag to use the park, but must provide proof of the required shots to obtain one.

The dog park is for dogs and their handlers, no other uses are permitted.

Dog handlers must be over 14 years of age or accompanied by an adult.

Handlers must clean up after their dogs and fill any holes dug by their dog.

No outside toys or treats are permitted in the dog park, training treats are permitted.

Smoking, alcoholic beverages, food and any glass containers are not permitted inside the dog park.

Inappropriate behavior, profane language, amplified music, or reckless behavior are prohibited.

City staff has the authority to enforce all rules including ejection from the facility.

For a complete list of the rules concerning the dog park visit the park at Beaver Park.

For information on the costs and requirements to obtain a dog park license, call City Hall at 816-632-2177.