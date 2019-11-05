Cameron Elks Annual Veterans Dinner this Saturday

Cameron Elks Lodge #2615 is gearing up for their annual Veterans dinner on November 9th at noon. Their annual dinner is held on the Saturday prior to Veterans day.

The dinner will be held in the basement of the Cameron Elks Lodge #2615 at 9018 SE Hwy 69 and registration begins at 11 am. The lodge would like to invite all Veterans and one guest to the honorary dinner this Saturday.

Last year the lodge served over 100 veterans (not including their guests) and held after dinner activities. This year the veterans will receive gift cards.

The event has brought in as many as 200 veterans and family in past years.

The Cameron Elks Lodge holds veterans dear to their heart and the members look forward to this dinner every year.

"This annual event has been happening for over 20 years and we all really enjoy it," Exalted ruler Charlie Carroll said.

The dinner receives business sponsors that help the Elks Lodge put on the event.

The Elks would like to thank all of the sponsors and volunteers that come together to help make this annual dinner a huge success.