Cameron Elks feed KCPD

The Cameron Elks Lodge #2615 traveled to downtown Kansas City to provide the inundated Kansas City Police Department with barbecue.

With the KCPD currently embroiled in the ongoing protests and working round the clock to combat a second wave of COVID-19, the Elks spent days preparing the meal as their way of giving back to those who have given so much in recent weeks.

“It’s so nice people are willingly, openly standing up for us. It’s so appreciated,” KCPD Chief Rick Smith said. “It’s not just about the food. It’s about the support. I can’t emphasize that enough. The men and women of the department need that support now more than ever.”

As part of the meal, the Elks prepared more than 200 pounds of pork butts and 64 slabs of baby back ribs. Donations for the meat came from Cameron’s three banks while Kentucky Fried Chicken provided the coleslaw. Anticipating they would provide meals for hundreds of officers, Elks members began working on the meal since last Friday, then with food in hand, they then made their way to the City of Fountains before sunrise Monday morning.

“One evening I was watching television and it hit me. I’m a huge supporter of people who serve our country and community. I wanted to do something special to show our appreciation,” Elk Roger Foreman said.

Although receiving gratitude for their efforts, for the Elks, it was unnecessary. As any Elk will gladly say, Elks care and Elks share. Elks previously provided meals throughout the summer when many restaurants closed due to regulations meant to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. They began with a spaghetti dinner to raise money for the Cameron Veterans Assistance League, which assists vets living in the Cameron-based Missouri Veterans Home, and most recently held enlisted Un-Famous Dave’s Barbecue for a pulled-pork sandwich fundraiser for the Cameron Food Pantry and Clothes Closet. Although far from Cameron city limits, former Elks Lodge President Charlie Carroll said the Lodge’s gesture Monday was a small token of gratitude for the KCPD’s efforts in protecting the community.

“It’s just something we can do that’s outside of our box in Cameron,” Carroll said. “I didn’t dream we would ever get this pulled off, but we got enough people to pull it off. This morning, when we were coming down we didn’t know for sure. This is what it’s all about. We’re supposed to be helping communities, inside and outside of our own.”