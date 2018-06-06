Cameron FFA awarded America’s farmers grow communities donation from local farmer, Pat Hahn

• Each year, the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program partners with local farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits.

Cameron,MO (May, 2018) – County farmer Pat Hahn directed a $2,500 to Cameron FFA as part of the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund.

As part of their mission Cameron FFA will use the funds to “Promote agriculture literacy to our community so they understand what farming and agriculture is truly about. We will use the funds to add educational opportunities to our members and further their experience in the FFA,” said Kylynn Mallen, Cameron FFA President.

Since the program began in 2010, the Grow Communities program has partnered with farmers to support nonprofit organizations important to them in their local communities. The program has given more than $29 million to farming communities since its inception, including more than $3 million in 2018. Each year, farmers enter for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit they care about in their community. The organizations reflect the makeup and character of rural America, including emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs, food banks and many others.

“Farmers play a pivotal role in rural communities, and through their commitment to the Grow Communities program, we are able to provide the monetary support these nonprofit organizations need

to make an impact,” said Al Mitchell, Monsanto Fund president. “We’re proud to play a part in helping these rural communities grow and thrive.”

To see if a nonprofit in your local community is a 2018 America’s Farmers Grow Communities recipient, visit www.GrowCommunities.com. You can also learn more about the Grow Communities program by checking out Facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.

About America’s Farmers

The America’s Farmers campaign highlights the importance of modern U.S. Agriculture through communications and community outreach programs that partner with farmers to impact rural America. To learn more, visit America’s Farmers at www.AmericasFarmers.com .

About the Monsanto Fund

The Monsanto Fund, the philanthropic arm of Monsanto Company, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where farmers and Monsanto Company employees live and work. Visit the Monsanto Fund at www.monsantofund.org.