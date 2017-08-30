The Cameron Fire Department received the 2017 Ferrara MVP Pumper Rescue Fire Apparatus this past week. The pumper truck is the result of the quarter cent sales tax passed by the citizens of Cameron in April of 2016. The pumper truck is equipped with state of the art one step compressed foam system, a 1,000 gallon water tank, and holds all rescue and extrication equipment. The department is currently training with the truck and expect it to be put into service in the next couple of weeks.

“We are looking into the future and looking at what is available to us today to provide the best fire protection we can,” Fire Chief Mike O’Donnell said.