Cameron golfers edge Lawson 182-186

The Cameron High School Dragon Golf Team picked up another win after squeaking past the Lawson Cardinals 182-186 Monday at the Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lawson.

Despite being a bit on edge due to the incoming blast of snow Monday night, the Dragons kept their composure despite the cold weather with freshman Brady Stice leading the way after shooting a 38 on the day.

“I thought they played a lot better. It was really cold [Monday] so it was tough conditions,” Cameron coach Kevin Nichols said. “Brady shot a 38 and he was a medalist. That’s really good for a freshman. He’s playing really well right now.”

