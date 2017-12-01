Cameron inducts three into the Wrestling Hall of Fame

Mr. Lanny Wake – Coach Lanny Wake began his career in the Cameron R-I School District in the fall of 1981, after graduating from Missouri Western State College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. He has served young people for 36 year as a coach, teacher and mentor. Coach Wake has spent 35 years prowling matside for the Dragons! Coach Wake also holds a Master’s Degree in Exercise Science from Northwest Missouri State University.

In 2006, Coach Wake led the Dragons to a 13-1 dual record, a district championship, and to the school’s second state wrestling championship. He was honored with Class 1 Coach of the Year honors that season. In the spring of 2010 Coach Wake retired his physical education position at Parkview Elementary, after serving 29 years in the Cameron R-I School District. Current Dragon Head Coach Phillip Limb wrestled for and was a student of Coach Wake.

Coach Wake is joined by his wife of 31 years, Lila, and their daughters, Whitney Stock, and her husband Nathan, and their daughter Teagan; and Megan Wake, and her fiancé Cody Barry.

Mr. Byron McClure – Mr. Byron McClure is a 1988 graduate of Cameron High School. Byron was a four-time Missouri high school state medalist, winning 107 matches throughout his high school career. In 1985 and 1986 Byron won the Missouri High School State Championship. In 1987 and 1988, he placed third at the elite tournament. Byron was also a district champion all four years of high school. Mr. McClure was coached by Mike Fallein and Lanny Wake.

After high school, Mr. McClure started his own business in Cameron with his brother, Brad. Together the two own and operate B& B Automotive.

Byron was joined with by his wife, Angie, and their two daughters Haley, age 19, and Brandy, age 23, would be in attendance to help honor his accomplishments.

Mr. Jeff Neal – Mr. Jeff Neal is a 1984 graduate of Cameron High School. In that same year he won state championship at 167 lbs. vs. an opponent from Carrolton. Jeff was a 1st time qualifier as a sophomore he battled a hurt back and got caught as a junior in the sub-state match. Jeff was coached by Mike Fallein and Lanny Wake.

After high school, Mr. Neal attended Missouri Western University for a year and then later graduated with an associated degree in electronics from a trade school.

Mr. Neal has been involved in coaching youth sports for 25 years in Cameron. He has also been an Cameron Elks Lodge member for 26 years. Jeff’s favorite wrestling memory surrounded having his family and friends with him when he won the state championship. Jeff wanted to honor those in the wrestling program before him and make them proud! With Mr. Neal today are his three sons Grant age 10, who currently is a Cameron Youth Wrestler, Nathan age 21, who placed third at the state tournament in 2014 and Landon, age 20.