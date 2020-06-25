Home / Home

Cameron Library expects return to normalcy in September

Thu, 06/25/2020 - 12:42pm admin1
Jimmy Potts

After being shuttered for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cameron Public Library opened its doors for the first time last week.

With the Cameron Public Library Summer Reading Program traditionally being the library’s peak season each year, the trickle of children coming in for the first time in months warmed the hearts of many librarians and volunteers.

“Everybody has missed the library. Everybody is excited to come in and browse the books and computers and have more access to things,” Cameron Public Library Director JoEllen Pratt said. “They’ve been incredibly patient as we adapt to this new normal. We follow specific guidelines to keep people as safe as possible and they have been very accommodating.”

