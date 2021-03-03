Cameron Main Street seeks to save downtown buildings

Cameron Missouri Main Street Inc. and the City of Cameron may soon partner in preventing the demolition of a section of downtown dating back to the 1870s.

During Monday's Cameron City Council meeting, Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said Cameron Missouri Main Street, Inc. requested guidance on how to pursue restoration of the section of downtown after city officials began the process for designating the section on Third Street unsafe for occupants last fall.

"We've gone through a number of meetings with Main Street about the building on Third Street. We've come to an agreement, at least tentatively, about what we might do with the building," Rasmussen said. "... What Main Street has requested, once you've had a chance to look at it, is we will take those two memos and merge them into an agreement. Then we have to have a joint meeting between Main Street and the city council to see if we can come up with an agreement on what we might be able to do."

