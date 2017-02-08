Cameron Marching Dragon Drum Major attends Camp

Kaden Smith, incoming Drum Major for the 2017 Marching Dragons, attended Drum Major Camp at Platte County High School, July 11-13. The camp, designed to instill confidence in skills related to musical conducting, showmanship and leadership, was attended by others from throughout the Kansas City/NW Missouri area. Chris Sullivan, Director of Bands at West Platte High School, served as the clinician for the three-day camp experience. Sullivan, a former Drum Major for NWMSU’s Bearcat Marching Band, has worked with students all over the country through Marching Auxiliaries of America, a nationally-ranked student leadership and high performance company that has sponsored workshops for decades.

Smith, a trumpeter who will be a senior this fall, expressed excitement about what was gained from the camp experience. “It was a fun and beneficial experience. I made lots of friends, and came to fully understand what it means to be a drum major.” He is seen here with the camp clinician, Mr. Sullivan and a trophy earned for excellence in conducting. The Marching Dragons began camp this week and will rehearse also in the evenings next week to prepare for their home game debut, August 18.

Submitted photo