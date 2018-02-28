Cameron Market Floral and Gift donates to the Rose Lowenstein Foundation

For every individual long-stem rose sold between February 7 and 17, Cameron Market Floral and Gift donated $1 to the Rose Lowenstein Foundation for Childhood Cancer during their “Roses for a Reason” campaign. A contribution of $1,100 was made to the Lowenstein’s on Monday, February 26, exceeding their $1,000 goal.

“I am blown away,” said Debbie Files, Manager of the Cameron Market Floral Department. “It is pretty amazing.”

“I am proud to know Cameron steps up,” added Bart Lawson, Cameron Market Store Manager. “It’s what I like about this small little town.”

Files chose the Rose Lowenstein Foundation because she wanted to give back to the community. Files said the Lowenstein’s are a wonderful family who have been through a lot but are still giving to the local community.

“When you donate to the American Cancer Society you don’t know where it’s going,” said Files. “But, with the Rose Lowenstein Foundation, we are able to give to a foundation and know it’s going locally and to our children.”

“We were blown away by the love and support we received from them and our community as a whole,” stated Brittany Lowenstein on the foundation’s Facebook page. “Believe me when I say I cried! We are beyond thankful to have partnered with The Cameron Market Floral and Gifts, and even more grateful they support our mission to make a direct impact in the lives of families affected by childhood cancer.”

Brittany also expressed thanks to the women from the local sorority who delivered the flowers and everyone who placed orders. “Not only did you support local business, but also local charity,” added Brittany. “It truly takes a community to make a difference!! We are eternally grateful!!”

The Rose Lowenstein Foundation for Childhood Cancer, a local non-profit organization, assists families in the area affected by childhood cancer when they are in need. The foundation was incorporated in early 2017. Brittany and Bobby Lowenstein created the organization after their youngest daughter, Rose, was diagnosed with a neuroblastoma. The tumor started in her left adrenal glad, metastasizing to her liver and bone marrow.

“Through Rose’s story we desire to bring HOPE to those that need it most,” according to roselowensteinfoundation.org. “We aim to garner compassion from the larger community, not to incite fear, but rather to raise awareness of this monster…We need you, your compassion, to help us raise awareness. To help us directly impact area families fighting for their child’s life. One person can raise awareness of childhood cancer, but it takes a community to make a difference.”

For anyone who would like to get involved, The Rose Lowenstein Foundation will be hosting their third annual softball tournament, Home Runs for Rose, on June 16 at the Cameron Elks Lodge. Other activities will include all day live music, a children’s play area and a free will donation breakfast.