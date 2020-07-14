Cameron moves to demolish historic Chestnut Arms

The City of Cameron began advertising for bids to demolish the historic Chestnut Arms after building owner Jody Barker missed the deadline to submit a renovation plan last Friday.

The move by the city Monday seeks to end months of discussion regarding the future of the Chestnut Arms, which previously housed students for the now defunct Missouri Wesleyan College.

“They didn’t make the deadline to prevent us from going out for demo,” Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said. “I don’t know what that timeline is, maybe about two weeks. They will come back and we will award the demo. It will be an expensive proposition. I think it will be about $60,000 or $70,000.”

