Cameron Municipal Band begins summer concert series

The Cameron Municipal Band began its summer concert series on Thursday June 7 at McCorkle Park featuring the music of many different lands. According to Ann Clark, band director, they were celebrating the the fact that music is a universal language. The band, celebrating 150 years of providing music to Cameron has added a tempani section this year to enjoy.

Clark always offers a little bit of history and information on the music offered by the band, last week the pieces included a very quick piece called “Irish Washer Woman”. It went so quickly that Clark quipped, “No fingers were harmed in the playing of that song.”

Each week, soloists are featured from the band and often singers join the band to sing. Last week Cindy Price Svehla played with her protégé, Angela Hedrick, a professional musician in Kansas City and a former student of Svehla’s, in a special duet. The piece they played was called “Mother” and was created by the US Navy Band, both ladies played clarinet.

Cooper Smith, a student at Liberty North in Liberty Missouri, has been playing with the Municipal Band for many years and opened the song “Spain” with a beautiful tenor saxophone solo.

The final soloist of the evening was Carla Oliver, retired Choral Director from Lee’s Summit High School who sang “It’s Wonderful”.

The concert continued with two more songs and ended, as it always does with a beautiful rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.

This week, Thursday June 17, the Cameron Municipal Band bids farewell to lifelong member and clarinet soloist Cindy Price Svehla. This move is bittersweet, as Cindy and husband Tom are relocating, in their retirement, to Arizona, where they can enjoy years of health and happiness. We know that Cindy will return to visit and hopefully, perform with us again! David B. Goodwin guest conducts the following program:

His Honor - Fillmore

Light Cavalry Overture - Fillmore

The Mad Major - Alford

They Can’t Take That Away From Me - Gershwin/arr. Mathews

Featuring Staci Harvey, vocalist

Bayou Breakdown - Karrick

Clarinet Escapade - Ward

Featuring our clarinet section

In Storm and Sunshine - Heed

Nessun Dorma - Puccini

Highlights from ‘Oklahoma’ - Rogers and Hammerstein

Semper Fi - Sousa

The Cameron Historical Society is on hand each week with ice cream, cake and drinks! Join us next week when, ‘WE ALL SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM’ - free ice cream (while supplies last), courtesy of the CMB and the Historical Society!