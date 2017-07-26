Cameron Police promotes two

The Cameron Police Department would like to congratulate Detective I.B. Fugate III on his promotion.

I.B. Fugate III was promoted to the rank of Detective Sergeant last week. I.B. will start his new assignment on August 1, 2017.

I.B. started his career with the Cameron Police Department in 2005. Previously he was with the Hamilton Police Department and later worked for the North Central Missouri Drug Task Force. While at the Cameron Police Department, I.B. received the Chamber of Commerce Officer of the Year Award in 2009 and 2013. Since I.B.’s employment with Cameron, he has been a member of the Department’s S.W.A.T. Team (ERT), Highway Drug Interdiction program, and served as a Field Training Officer (FTO) for our Department training several new officers.

On October 1, 2013, I.B. was promoted to the rank of Detective in the Cameron Police Department. Since 2013, I.B. has been investigating cases for the Police Department and is a member of the Cameron’s Crime Scene Team.

The Cameron Police Department would like to congratulate Stan Hendrix on his Promotion.

Stan was promoted last week to the rank of Assistant Dispatch Supervisor. Stan will start his new assignment August 1, 2017.

Stan started his career with the Cameron Police Department on January 16, 2009.

In February of 2017, Stan received the lifesaving award from the Cameron Ambulance District. Stan has received training and is a certified communication technician (COM-T) for the Cameron Police Department. Stan is also a training officer and trains new dispatchers in our department. Stan has updated our dispatch hiring process which has been adopted by other departments in our area. Stan is also a trainer for the new MOSWIN State Radio System. Stan has provided our department with tech support and constructed our mobile command post. Stan has been deployed to several large events with the command trailer to assist other departments in Northwest Missouri.