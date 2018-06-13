Cameron Public Library Rocks Summer Reading Program

Upcoming Events

June 14

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

The Cameron Municipal Band will be holding a concert at McCorkle Park at 8 p.m. The theme will be Traditional Favorites

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Summer Reading Program. Children ages 5 – 9 will be held from 2 – 3 p.m. and ages 10 – 15 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

June 15

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

June 16

The 3rd annual Homeruns for Rose will be held at 8 a.m. on the Cameron Elks Lodge.

June 18

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cameron R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.

June 19

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting “Hour of Code” at 5 p.m. at the library.

June 20

The First Baptist Church of Cameron will be hosting a Family Bike Safety Night at 6:30 p.m. at the Church, 202 E. Ford. Participants are encouraged to bring their bike to be checked by volunteers to see if they are safe for riding. For questions, call 816-632-7251.

June 21

The Cameron Municipal Band will be holding a concert at McCorkle Park at 8 p.m. The theme will be All Scream for Ice Cream. Complimentary ice cream will be provided by CMB and Cameron Historical Society.

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Summer Reading Program. Children ages 5 – 9 will be held from 2 – 3 p.m. and ages 10 – 15 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.