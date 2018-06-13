Cameron Public Library Rocks Summer Reading Program
On Thursday, June 7 Cameron Public Library started their Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme is Libraries Rock. Children ages five to nine are invited to participate in this free program from 2 – 3 p.m. and children ages 10 – 15 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. every Thursday until July 19.
For the first week, the children in the afternoon session painted rocks whereas the children in the evening session painted mandalas on rocks.
Each week will have a different theme and activity. The afternoon session is as follows: June 14 – Science of Sound; June 21 – Dance Party; June 28 – Making Music; Wednesday, July 4 – Parades Rock; July 12 – Rock & Roll Art; July 19 – Grand Finale with “Percussion Magic.” The evening session is as follows: June 14 – Music Tech; June 21 – Gaming and Music; June 28 – Food Rocks!; July 5 – Music Mystery; July 12 – Rock and Roll Art; July 19 – Movie in the Park.
Children who are unable to participate in the weekly programs are still encouraged to read over summer to win prizes. Fore more information, visit www.cameronlibrary.org or call 816-632-2311.