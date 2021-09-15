Cameron recognizes 20th anniversary of 9-11

Citizens throughout Cameron put their patriotism on display in recognizing the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack of the World Trade Center.

Whether displaying flags donated by the families of more than 90 veterans at the Cameron Memory Garden, posting flags and patriotic messages in business windows or creating a mural for students who can’t remember the events of 9-11 because they hadn’t been born yet, many Cameron residents found a way to reflect on the moment that both shocked and later unified a nation.

“I was in college when 9-11 happened. It was real for me because it was the first time I was away from home,” Cameron Veterans Middle School Librarian Regan McKinley said.