Cameron Regional Medical Center (CRMC) is an integral part of the Cameron Community. A number of medical conditions require quick intervention and we are fortunate to have a capable hospital in town, and within easy access of both Interstate 35 and Missouri Highway 36.

In addition to providing quick access to medical care, the hospital is a vital part of the Cameron area economy. There are 410 full-time equivalency jobs provided, pumping $35 million into the city and surrounding counties. In addition, the Hospital Foundation has contributed more than $ 1.6 million into the hospital and area not-for-profit organizations.

CRMC employs 16 staff physicians, plus an additional 40 specialists who visit the hospital on a regularly scheduled basis. Staff physicians cover Internal Medicine, Family Practice, OB/GYN, General Surgery, Gerontology, Nephrology, Psychiatry, and Podiatry. “The new Clinic near the intersection of Walnut and Grand will offer 14 examination rooms, one procedure room, and will be open seven days a week”, said Assistant Administrator Carol Arthur.

The CRMC Emergency Room has treated more than 10,000 patients each of the past two years. The ER provides emergency medical treatment to travelers along our two major highways for medical emergencies and victims of vehicle accidents.

The certified Dialysis Department currently serves 24 patients, while the unit in Bethany currently serves 23. These patients receive treatment three days a week, saving them long regular trips to the city.

CRMC saves lives on a weekly basis and provides quality healthcare to many people in Cameron and surrounding areas. Having a hospital in the community is crucial to attracting new business, and new residents. Staff personnel in all areas are courteous and competent as they assist in patient care.

Maintaining a financially viable medical institution in rural communities is a difficult proposition. Hospital Administrator Joe Abrutz, and Assistant Director Carol Arthur, along with the Hospital Board of Directors, have introduced innovative medical models which attract both staff physicians and quality specialty physicians from Kansas City and St. Joseph.

CRMC saves area lives, along with the lives of many travelers. It is an important part of our community and worthy of our full support.