Cameron School Board names Goodwin-Clark, Ice as newest members

The Cameron School Board appointed retired Cameron Marching Dragons Band Director Ann Goodwin-Clark and area businesswoman Pam Ice as board members Monday night.

Goodwin-Clark and Ice replace outgoing board members Doug Schmitz and Julie Mallen, who each resigned for work-related reasons, and both intend to run for reelection when Schmitz and Mallen’s terms expire next April.

Goodwin-Clark and Ice were selected from five candidates including: Kelsey Salmon, Matt Vaughn and Douglas Wyckoff, who each interviewed for the positions during a special meeting held Monday night. Wyckoff said he only intended to interview if no one signed up or those that did were not qualified to sit on the board. Upon hearing the board express their confidence in each of the remaining four candidates, Wyckoff immediately withdrew his application.

Following interviews each of the candidates, the board ranked their choices, then Robinson tallied those rankings to make an approximation of the top two candidates and selecting Matt Vaughn as an alternate in the event Goodwin-Clark or Ice withdrew their applications. After ranking the candidates, Goodwin-Clark - who previously served on the board before becoming band director – finished atop the list of candidates. Goodwin-Clark currently directs the Cameron Municipal Band.

“I felt like my place in the school system was in the classroom. It really was. For 35 years that’s where I felt at home. And I felt like it was an opportunity to serve kids,” Goodwin-Clark said. “That ended in a way where I feel like it was the right time to step down. I feel like I made the best decision for myself and my family … I would plan on filing in April. It’s for the same reason I want to do it now. I miss school.”

The second candidate listed in the school board’s rankings was Ice, who recently lobbied the board to construct a new performing arts center or renovate the Old School Building, where Cameron School District holds its concerts, plays and other activities.

“I’ve sent three kids through the school system. My last one is a senior and I think we have a great school system,” Ice said. “I was approached by several community members, who asked if I would come in and put my name in. I’ve served on boards before and I have been very impressed in what I’ve seen. I would like to come on and continue that effort … I don’t see why I wouldn’t put my name on the ballot to run (in April).”

The school board will swear in both Ice and Goodwin-Clark during the next board meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 on the second floor of the Old School Building. For a video of complete interviews of all of the candidates during Monday’s special meeting, check out the Cameron Citizen-Observer Facebook page.