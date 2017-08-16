The Cameron School District welcomes new teachers as the 2017-18 school year begins

Parkview

Ashley Cawthon

Ashley has thirteen years of teaching experience and will be teaching Kindergarten through 4th grade Technology.

Ashley said she is most looking forward to: getting to know the kids and parents.

Addie Floyd

Addie has six years of teaching experience at Braymer C-4 School. She will be teaching 1st grade.

Addie is most looking forward to: “A new experience of inspiring young minds at Parkview Elementary.”

Meghan Graeff

Megahan is a first year teacher and will be instructing Kindergarten.

Meghan says she is most looking forward to: “I am looking forward to being in a career that I love!”

Summer Howe

Summer is a first year teacher who student taught Kindergarten in Sedalia. Summer is a 1st grade teacher at Parkview.

Summer said she is most looking forward to: “Meeting my students!”

Andrew Owens

Andrew has fourteen years of teaching experience and is a Speech-Language Pathologist.

Andrew is most looking forward to: “Growing personally and sharing the joy of the journey with my students.”

Cameron Intermediate School

Kelsey Benskin

Kelsey has 13 years of teaching experience in Kansas as a K-2 Special Education teacher and will be working in the 3rd through 5th grade Resource Room.

Kelsey says she is most looking forward to: “Seeing the ‘light bulb’ go off in my students minds. It’s my favorite part of education!”

“I’m so excited to be a dragon!” Kelsey exclaimed.

Arianne Bredlow

Arianne has two years of teaching experience in Special Education and Title Math at West Nodaway R-I. Arianne will be co-teaching English / Language Arts for grades 3-5.

Arianne is most looking forward to: teaching in a larger district and new experiences.

“When I am not at school, I enjoy traveling, watching sports, and am the activities coordinator for Camp Quality, NWMo,” Arianne said.

Christy Jessen

Christy has twelve years of teaching experience with five years in special education. Christy will be co-teaching 3rd -5th grade Math.

Christy is most looking forward to: teaching in a district that has high standards for students and staff. Touching the lives of students in Cameron.

Ashley Lambert

Ashley has one year of teaching experience, teaching first grade in Milan. Ashley is a 4th grade Math and Science teacher.

Ashley said she is most looking forward to: “Teaching a different age group!”

Valerie Napier

Valier has one year of teaching experience in the inner city and did her student teaching in NKCSD for 4th grade. She also worked one-on-one with a 1st grade struggling student and taught writing for 2nd grade.

Valerie is teaching 5th grade English/ Language Arts.

She is most looking forward to: building relationships.

Jodie Parkhurst

Jodie has fifteen years of teaching experience and is a Library Media Specialist.

Jodie says she is most looking forward to: Connecting each student with a book they love.

Jodie says during her spare time, “I keep busy with my husband Rusty and our three sons.”

Alexandria (Ali) Thompson

Alexandria is a first year teacher, teaching Math and Science.

Alexandria is most looking forward to: “Teaching in such an amazing school and living in a great community.”

Jordan Thoreson

Jordan is a first year teacher who is teaching 4th grad English/Language Arts and Social Studies.

Jordan is most looking forward to: “Building meaningful relationships with my students.”

Cameron Veterans Middle School

Michael Barbosa

Michael is a 1st year teacher and will be a 6th grade Math and Algebra teacher

Michael says he is most looking forward to: being able to help students learn in a fun environment.

Melissa Corley

Melissa has three years of teaching experience in both St. Joseph and North Kansas City, her position is 7th grade English / Language Arts.

Melissa is most looking forward to: “My 4th year of teaching in a new district with amazing educators. This will also be my first year coaching, so I am very excited for that as well.”

Trenten Xavier Henderson

Trenten will be a sixth grade Language Arts Teacher. Trenten’s taught two years at Carl Junction Junior High. He has been acting since 2010. He has directed two one acts; filmed, produced and edited several music videos and short films; and has acted in one movie.

Trenten says he is most looking forward to: Meeting new people and students, making friends and becoming a part of the community.

“I am loud and fun and hope to spread my energy through productions and my work with the children,” Trenten said.

Megan Hummel

Megan is a first year teacher who will be an 8th grade English / Language Arts co-teacher.

Megan said she is most looking forward to: working with a great group of staff and getting to know the students.

Amy Mefford

Amy has been teaching language arts for twenty years and will be teaching 7th grade English/ Language Arts.

Amy is most looking forward to: “I am really looking forward to working in a school and community which puts the students first.”

Courtland Ott

Courtland is a first year teacher who is instructing 8th grade Social Science.

Courtland said he is most looking forward to” “Being back home! I also look forward to getting to know the students and building relationships with my fellow teachers.”

Courtland is a Cameron native, class of 2013 and graduated from University of Central Missouri in Spring 2017.

Cameron High School

Kari Burkhardt

Kari is about to begin her nineth year teaching all levels of Spanish. She will be teaching Spanish to students in both High School and Cameron Veterans Middle School.

Kari said she is most looking forward to: getting to know the families of Cameron.

Jon Kinder

Jon is a new Assistant Football Coach at CHS.

Jon said he is most looking forward to: winning games.

Allen Saunders

Allen has three years of teaching experience and will be a Science Instructor at CHS.

Allen says he is most looking forward to: lab time and is “Looking forward to talking with the students.”

Jeremy Smith

Jeremy is a second year teacher, who studied at Northwest Missouri University and Missouri Western State University and is a Social Studies teacher and Football Coach.

Jeremy is most looking forward to: “Ballin’ out in my classroom, teaching dope stuff about history.”

The first day of classes for the Cameron School District is Thursday August 17.

Photos by Annette Bauer