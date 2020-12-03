Cameron schools reinstate previous COVID-19 policy, add winter sports fan restrictions

The Cameron R-1 School District announced the reinstatement of a COVID-19 policy requiring quarantining a student if he or she has been in close contact with an infected person for more than 15 minutes whether he or she is masked of not.

According to an email to the Citizen-Observer from Cameron R-1 School District Superintendent Laurie Medford, the district rescinding the policy changes comes in response to a recommendation by the Missouri Department Health and Senior Services.

“The Clinton County Health Department rescinded the quarantine guidelines for the school [Nov. 22],” Medford stated in an email sent shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday. “The Cameron district is back to identifying close contacts of students and staff regardless of mask use and quarantining if within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more. My understanding is that there was some discrepancy in what was provided by [Missouri Department Health and Senior Services] and the county regarding when to quarantine students.”

