Cameron secures all easements for 28-mile waterline

Construction of a 28-mile waterline may get underway this fall if the USDA can fit the project into this year’s budget.

Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen announced the city acquired the last of the easements necessary for construction of a 28-mile waterline from Cameron to the Missouri River, which hopes to replace the Cameron Reservoir as the primary source of city water.

“It is my pleasure to announce we have all of our easements now. They are either signed or in eminent domain,” Rasmussen said. “I reported that to the USDA. September 1 is now the deadline to have all of the engineering completed so we can have that ready to go out for bid.”

Rasmussen’s announcement culminates months of effort in order to provide Cameron a reliable source of water. As previously reported by the Citizen-Observer, last December the city approved allocating $400,000 from its general fund budget to create the Great Northwest Water Wholesale Commission. Despite the GRWWC’s membership including Maysville and Stewartsville, Cameron would foot the bill for most of the project’s costs. Rasmussen said construction of a waterline became necessary after the 2018 drought forced citywide water rationing. In January, Rasmussen reported Cameron obtained nearly half of the required easements, then announced his plan to acquire 100 easements in 100 days, but later said the COVID-19 pandemic stymied progress. Throughout the summer, city officials meticulously whittled down the required easements until having just under two dozen left to go by June.

“The USDA would like us to have it by the first of September so the USDA can move forward in Washington and get it in this year’s budget. If not, then they will delay it until next year, but hopefully we can get it in next year’s budget,” Rasmussen said.