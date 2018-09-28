Cameron Sonic Crew Ranks #2 in the Nation

After an intense nine months of training and quizzes the Cameron Sonic Drive-In crew is officially #2 in the nation.

The “Cameron Crazies” crewmembers competed against 11 other talented drive-ins, and claimed their silver medal in front of thousands of Sonic franchisees and executives at the 2018 National Finals Awards Ceremony held during the annual Sonic National Convention in Washington, D.C.

“It was insane,” recounted General Manager Rebecca Pickard, “Sonic treated us like royalty. We do all the hard work during the year and Sonic pays for us to go. They picked us up from the airport in a limo… People were cheering when we arrived at the event… We felt famous. After we placed people just knew us, they saw us on the big screen, and would walk up and congratulate us. It was pretty amazing”.

Since January, the crew has been tested in the following areas as part of the Olympic style Dr. Pepper Sonic Games:

Switchboard: Order Taking

Fountain: Drink Preparation

Ice Cream: Frozen Treat Preparation, including Shakes, Malts, and Real Ice Cream treats

Kitchen: Food Preparation

Carhop: Guest Service and Delivery

Monthly Promotions

Food Safety

During the national competition an area Sonic (this year Washington D.C., last year Denver) is shut down for two days for the competition. The managers of the top twelve crews draw a number on the first day that dictates the time slot they will compete in. During a crews turn they must work as a cohesive unit to manage a simulated rush environment.

The Cameron crew not only brought home the silver medal as a team, but they also performed well individually. J.C. Reeves won gold and Chelcee Botts won bronze for their individual performances at their respective stations.

“This is an amazing opportunity,” said Rebecca, “the only requirement is that you have worked at Sonic for at least 90 days, you come to work, do your job, be happy, and have fun and you get to travel. There’s no reason to not be a part of it. We select team members based on talent and commitment because we are not only representing our store but we are representing our town.”

This was the first time any of these young Cameronites had been to our nation’s capital. Though they had to cut their visit a day short in anticipation of the hurricane they were able to visit several monuments and museums and Sonic made sure they were able to see the sights with a night tour of Washington D.C.

Stop by and congratulate the Cameron crew, listen to their experiences in the capital, and ask about the t-rex. Sonic Drive-In is located at 815 N Walnut