Cameron Sonic Ranks Among the Top 12 Crews in the Nation

The Cameron Sonic Drive-In, located at 815 N. Walnut Street, has one of the top 12 most talented drive-in crews in the country. As one of the top 12, the crew will take a VIP trip to Washington, D.C. in September. There they will compete at the 2018 National Finals for the title of the best drive-in crew in the country. The top three crews and crewmembers at each station will be recognized at an awards ceremony in front of thousands of SONIC franchisees and executives during the annual SONIC National Convention.

Over the past several months the crew has participated in a series of intense individual and team trainings and quizzes as a part of this year’s DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES.

DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES is Sonic’s premier national training program that motivates crew members to focus on continued quality, service improvement and team building at the drive-in level. During a span of nine months, thousands of drive-in crews from across the nation embarked on a journey to unlock their potential by focusing on operational training, crewmember teamwork, and delivering the best Sonic guest experience.