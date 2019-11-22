Cameron Toys For Tots Collection Drive

Each year the Cameron Toys for Tots makes it possible for children from low-income families to receive new toys during the holiday season.

During 2018 they provided toys for 232 children in Clinton, Caldwell and DeKalb counties. Unwrapped toys are collected during the 4th quarter through local toy drives and community drop-off boxes placed around the three county areas.

Cash donations are also accepted and will be used for the purchase of toys or miscellaneous supplies needed to host the event. Please make all checks payable to Cameron Toys for Tots and mail by December 13 to P.O. Box 116 Cameron, MO 64429.

If you would like a Toys for Tots drop box at your business or if you have any questions, please contact Tammy Clough, Toys for Tots President at 816-632-0040 or Elizabeth Richards, Toys for Tots Vice President, at 816-632-4374.