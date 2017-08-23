Cameron Veterans Home Assistance League 5-K Run and Fall Festival

On Saturday August 19 the Cameron Veterans Assistance League sponsored a 5K Run and fun walk benefit. Twenty-eight runners participated and several walkers. Following the 5K run was the annual fall festival for families including bounce houses, balloon artist, a live band, sno cones, popcorn and food for the residents and their families.

The Assistance League raises funds to improve the daily lives of former servicemen and women living in the Cameron Veterans Home. They attempt to bring added quality of life by filling in the gaps between already provided care and a rich, satisfying retirement. The league provides transportation to various events, such as fishing, ballgames and other outings. They also recently have been able to provide televisions to some of the residents.

Donations of sporting event tickets, sponsoring a bingo event, donating financially or attending one of the many fundraising events are all ways the community can be involved. For more information about the Cameron Veterans Assistance League, visit their website at cameronval.org.

The results of the 5K run were as follows:

Overall male winner with a time of 18:49 was Gavin Fitzwater. Overall female winner with a time of 23:41 was Jessica Gilgour.

Female 10-14

Kylie Graham 25:20

Haley Wilson 27:04

Male 10-14

Gavin Fitzwater 18:49

Will Gibson 46:02

Male 20-24

Peter Clark 30:10

Jeremy Wilson 30:11

Female 25-29

Jessica Gilgour 23:41

McKay Lannigan 27:32

Kortnie Gibson 46:02

Male 25-29

Matt Jacobs 26:49

Alex Spencer 28:38

Bradley Blair 30:12

Kyle Pittman 46:40

Zack Colwell 46:41

Female 30-34

Dana Briseno 37:06

Male 30-34

Angel Jimenez Briseno 22:18

Caleb Gilgour 25:59

Female 40-44

Lindsay Berry 31:32

Female 45-49

Beth Miller 25:34

Marlene Jackson 34:37

Female 50-54

Dawn Adams 31:58

Male 50-54

Delvin Jackson 26:55

Jeff Miles 31:58

Females 60-64

Janet Mason 38:17

Kathey Eulinger 38:21

Female 75-79

Sara Risser 42:35

Male 75-79

Wendell Koerner 32:33

Robert Risser 37:44