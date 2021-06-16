Cameron volunteers receive warm welcome from KCPD

Cameron Elks Lodge 2650 volunteers returned to the Kansas City Police Department headquarters, serving a barbecue lunch for the second year, and learning some things change while others remain.

Although riots from the spring of 2020 long since subsided, an undercurrent of hostility toward the KCPD remains but that did not stop dozens of Elks from showing their support.

“Cameron is just outside of Kansas City, but it’s so important to know that, regionally, we have the support outside of our community. This group particularly is very special to us,” KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina said. “They came about a year ago today and we were just coming off some of the most challenging times we’ve experienced as a department … When they came a year ago, it really touched a lot us. It was important to a lot of us. When they reached out and wanted to come back again, we were excited and glad to have the Elks back out here.”

