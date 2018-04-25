Cameron YMCA April Fool’s 5K

Upcoming Events

April 26

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at city hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

April 27

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

The Heartland Troupe will be performing at 7 p.m. in Goodrich Auditorium.

April 28

The Heartland Troupe will be performing at 7 p.m. in Goodrich Auditorium.

The Cameron First Baptist Church will be holding a pancake breakfast from 9 – 10:30 a.m. at 202 E. Ford St., Cameron.

The Cameron First Christian Church will be hosting gospel music by Reconciled! at 7 p.m., 318 B Pine.

April 29

The Heartland Troupe will be performing at 2 p.m. in Goodrich Auditorium.

May 1

Major Molly Chapter DAR will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Cameron Veteran's Home.

CVMS Art Show will be held from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

May 2

The Christian Women’s Fellowship will be holding their annual Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the church, 318 N. Pine.