This year’s overall race winners, Darrel Williams and Natalie Garr.

Cameron YMCA April Fool’s 5K

Wed, 04/25/2018 - 11:30am admin1

The Cameron Regional YMCA held it’s annual April Fool’s 5K run on Saturday, April 14. Natalie Garr won the overall women’s division with a total time of 23:09 and Darrel Williams won the overall men’s division with a time of 21:41.

 

The female winners are as follows:

10 – 14: Natalie Garr, 23:09; Kristi Morris, 30:26.

20 – 24: Allison Smith, 38:35.

25 – 29: Ashley Silvey, 30:41.

30 – 34: Erin Adamek, 36:07; Kortnie Gibson, 40:32; Jami Williams, 43:59.

35 – 39: Jennifer Williams, 25:34; Tiffany Brinton, 28:45; Stacy Proctor, 28:56; Desire Wahlgren, 29:42; Ruth Sears, 30:36; Felicia Limb, 34:31.

40 – 44: Sheena Kountz, 35:54.

45 – 49: Linda Morris, 39:38.

50 – 54: Kris Smith, 39:22

55 – 59: Mickie Cummings, 43:59

65 – 69: Elaine Davis, 36:18; Cheryl Soehren, 48:50.

70 & up: Sandra Leamer, 36:47.

 

The male winners are as follows:

9 & under: Maddox Kountz, 35:24.

10 – 14: Zander Kountz, 22:48; Peyton Garr, 25:58; Devon Bell, 23:18; Clint Gray, 27:51; Will Gibson, 40:32.

25 – 29: Scott Walser, 24:14; Tanner Smith, 30:30.

30 – 34: Matt Neeley, 29:24.

40 – 44: Darrel Williams, 21:31; Bill Kountz, 26:34; Jerry Gallion, 29:26.

50 – 54: Mike Smith, 30:04.

 

 

