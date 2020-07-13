Home / Home
Cameron Municipal Band Director Ann Goodwin-Clark conducts the band first performance July 3 after months of delays due to COVID-19.

Cancelled until further notice

Mon, 07/13/2020 - 12:05pm admin1
COVID-19 hits Cameron Municipal Band
By: 
Jimmy Potts
We have learned this morning of a positive COVID-19 test within the band,” Goodwin-Clark said. We also learned last Friday another band member had a family member test positive … This is where we are. We just feel like with these exposures, we don’t want to see this run rampant through the band.

The Cameron Municipal Band announced the cancellation of Thursday’s concert after one of its members contracted COVID-19.

Goodwin-Clark announced the band will cancel Thursday’s performance and potentially future performances until further notice in order to prevent any further spread of the COVID-19, which the Centers for Disease Control forecast will reach a total death toll of more than 140,000 by August.

“We have learned this morning of a positive COVID-19 test within the band,” Goodwin-Clark said. “We also learned last Friday another band member had a family member test positive … This is where we are. We just feel like with these exposures, we don’t want to see this run rampant through the band.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES THURSDAY.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media