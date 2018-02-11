Chamber Spotlight
The 2nd Chamber Business Spotlight for October is Cameron Accounting Inc. & Cameron Financial Services Inc.. Pictured are owners James C. & Donna S. McKinley and employees: Sam Spiers-Burgess, Linda Hill, Valerie Scroggins, Joan House, Jimmy McKinley (with Maxton McKinley), Carolyn Shupe, Maryanne Day, Randall Barnes, Barbara Uthe and Kristchon Hisel (not pictured: Hazel Pash & Tyler Anderson). Established August 14, 1985 the business offers complete bookkeeping, payroll and accounting services. Other services available include income tax planning and tax return preparation along with financial consulting. They will also attend IRS audits with you even if they did not prepare your tax return and will review and amend tax returns brought to them from other preparers. They assist in estate planning for tax purposes and if you play and win the lottery, they can assist you with tax planning on that as well.
Started in 1985 by James C. McKinley after moving back to his hometown from his time in the United States Air Force, Cameron Accounting & Financial Services began as Jim being the only person in the office to now having a dozen employees. Donna is a Registered Nurse and worked for Cameron Hospital before becoming the office manager. Their main focus is to serve and protect your assets. Visit them at 121 West 3rd Street in downtown Cameron.