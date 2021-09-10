Home / Home

CHS first school to near 9 percent masking requirement

Fri, 09/10/2021 - 2:15pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Masking may soon resume at Cameron High School as the facility nears the 9 percent student/staff threshold before implementing a facility-wide mask mandate.

Shortly before completing the second week of the 2021-2022 school year, the Cameron R-1 School District announced the high school reached 8.73 percent student/staff absences related to COVID-19 quarantines and superintendent Matt Robinson said the district will likely enter Code Yellow of its three-phase plan before the end of the month.

“We will go when it gets 9 percent and, yes, I’d assume we will hit 9 percent before the month is over,” Robinson said. “We’re already doing everything we can do inside the school. We have a few mitigation strategies we can do, but we’re pretty much doing everything we can inside the school.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media