CHS first school to near 9 percent masking requirement

Masking may soon resume at Cameron High School as the facility nears the 9 percent student/staff threshold before implementing a facility-wide mask mandate.

Shortly before completing the second week of the 2021-2022 school year, the Cameron R-1 School District announced the high school reached 8.73 percent student/staff absences related to COVID-19 quarantines and superintendent Matt Robinson said the district will likely enter Code Yellow of its three-phase plan before the end of the month.

“We will go when it gets 9 percent and, yes, I’d assume we will hit 9 percent before the month is over,” Robinson said. “We’re already doing everything we can do inside the school. We have a few mitigation strategies we can do, but we’re pretty much doing everything we can inside the school.”