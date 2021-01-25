Home / Home
Jeremy Morgan poses for a photo with his Life Saving Award after saving a choking co-worker January 6th.

CHS grad Jeremy Morgan earns Life Saving Award

Mon, 01/25/2021 - 12:16pm admin
Jimmy Potts

Cameron High School Class of 1998 graduate Jeremy Morgan received the Life Saving Award after saving a choking co-worker while simultaneously working air traffic control at Topeka Regional Airport.

Morgan, a veteran of the United States Air Force, said he felt a bit embarrassed receiving the award considering the entire January 6 ordeal lasted only minutes but saved the life of his co-worker and potentially dozens more as planes taxied down the runway.

“I was in the middle of talking to an aircraft that was taxiing on the ground, and [the co-worker] indicated he was choking. I could see him coughing and he started pointing at his throat,” said Morgan, who soon implemented the Heimlich maneuver he learned while taking annual first aid classes required to become a foster parent. “I turned him around and did the Heimlich maneuver, which seemed to dislodge it because I could hear him talking. I went back to talking to the planes to let them know what was happening so I could stop the traffic for a minute.”

Morgan said the blockage in his co-worker’s windpipe relodged itself, so he successfully performed the maneuver again and contacted nearby first responders for further assistance. 

“I kept on working. It was pretty fast. It all happened within maybe 2 or 3 minutes,” Morgan said. “It was pretty slow that day. There were only a few aircraft on the ground taxiing out for departure. Luckily, I was able to tell them there was a medical emergency in the tower and ‘to hold your position.’”

