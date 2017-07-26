CHS Registration Goes On-line

Summer has flown by and we will soon start a new school year. As we close out the month of July and summer break draws to a close, many students and parents plan and prepare for the upcoming school year. Registration is the sign for the start of the new school year.

Traditional registrations in the past, too often consisted of students and parents standing in long lines to fill out paperwork, pay school fees and obtain class schedules.

In an effort to make registration more efficient, Cameron High School will move to on-line registration for all returning CHS students and incoming CVMS students for the 2017-18 school year beginning Monday, July 31st via the district website. You may register your student by clicking the on-line registration link. The link will take you to our on-line registration website where you will be able to update important student demographic information, access student schedules via the PowerSchool portal, pay fees or purchase passes, sign up for lockers, and e-sign necessary documents to complete registration.

In addition to on-line registration, the high school will be open on Tuesday, August 8th from 8am to 3pm for anyone that would prefer to register in the building. We will have staff available on this date to assist in registration, answer questions, and collect payment for fees and passes if you wish to pay with cash or check rather than on-line.

New high school students to our district need to make an appointment with our counseling department to come in and complete registration.

If you have questions, please contact the high school office at 816-882-1036.

Please check our school website and Facebook page for important upcoming announcements and dates. Enjoy the rest of your summer, and we will see you soon!

Online Registration (Begins July 31st runs through August 15th)

Complete all necessary forms

Check class schedule

Email counselors with questions or concerns to set up an appointment

Pay for all school related fees (including parking pass, class dues, lunch accounts, etc) with one online transaction or print off the dues worksheet from the online registration website to pay with cash or check in the CHS office:

Locker signup

Must complete ALL sections of online registration for it to be submitted

Back to School Night & Registration (August 15th 5-7pm)

Computer lab available to complete online registration

Guided tours available for freshmen and new students to the district

Teachers will be available to say hi and answer any questions you might have