CHS Symphonic Bands Earn Accolades

The Cameron High School Symphonic Band earned accolades and a unanimous ‘Exemplary’ (‘I’) rating at MSHSAA State Large Group Music Festival at Platte County High School’s Wilson Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, April 2. Comments from adjudicators included “very musical performance”, “wonderful fundamentals”, and “well-prepared; good attention to details!”. One of the adjudicators was CHS Dragon Band alum Chuck Moore (1987), who is currently the Director of Bands at Sullivan High School in the St. Louis area. Mr. Moore commented, “You made an alum proud! Yeah!” CHS Band Directors are Ann Goodwin Clark and Blake Duren.

Congratulations to the following CHS Dragon Band students who earned ‘Exemplary’ (‘I’) ‘Outstanding’ (‘II’) ratings at MSHSAA District Music Festival this past Saturday. Thirty-three students participated by preparing a solo or small ensemble. Twenty-three of them earned the right to move on to State festival.

Earning ‘Exemplary’ I ratings and moving on to State Music Festival in Columbia on April 26:

Carson Steele (sr.) - flute solo

Savannah Robinson (sr.) - flute solo

Hailee Williams (fr.)- flute solo

Michelle Short (jr.) - oboe solo

Haylee Estenbaum (fr.) - oboe solo

Emma Funk (fr.) - bassoon solo

Khayla Hollingsworth (sr.) - clarinet solo

Bailey Caldwell (sr.) - clarinet solo

Lauren Peck (sr.) - trumpet solo

Erica Stufflebean (soph.) - trumpet solo

Kaitlynne Towell (jr.) - euphonium solo

Madison Abbett (fr.) - tuba solo

Emma Quigley (jr.) - mallet solo

Clarinet Sextet - Khayla Hollingsworth (sr.), Mallery Davis (fr.), Keisha Dave (fr.), Kylie Smith (soph), Sadie Pelton (jr.), Bailey Caldwell (sr.)

Saxophone Quartet - Zach Christian (soph), Jesse Flores (jr.), Michael Rader (fr.), Kailey Caldwell (soph)

Brass Quintet - Lauren Peck (sr.), Erica Stufflebean (soph), Natali Huff (fr.), Annika Dickkut (soph), Madison Abbett (fr.)

Earning ‘Outstanding’ II ratings:

Carly Carman (soph) - flute solo

Mallery Davis (fr.) - clarinet solo

Noah Jaggars (fr.) - alto sax solo

Natali Huff (fr.) - horn solo

Annika Dickkut (soph) - trombone solo

Payton Dickkut (soph) - trombone solo

Lizzy Stamper (jr.) - tuba solo

David Beasley (jr.) - snare drum solo

Flute Trio - Carson Steele (sr.), Hailee Williams (fr.), Savannah Robinson (sr.)

Woodwind Quintet - Hailee Williams (fr.), Haylee Estenbaum (fr.), Mallery Davis (fr.), Natali Huff (fr.), Emma Funk (fr.)

Brass Quintet - Griffin Slates (jr.), Sarah Ellis (sr.), Spencer Ice (jr.), Payton Dickkut (soph), Lizzy Stamper (sr.)