CHS Wrestlers begin the new year with 3-0 home performance

The Cameron Dragons Wrestling team hosted Maryville, Savannah, and St. Joseph Lafayette last Thursday, January 5 for the first Quad of the New Year.

The team conquered the Spoofhounds by a score of 76-12. The results are as follows: 106: Caleb Worland (Cameron) over Treyton Paris (Maryville) (Fall 1:33) 113: Sawyer Day (Cameron) over (Maryville) (For.) 120: Marshal Kennedy (Cameron) over (Maryville) (For.) 126: Chase Foreman (Cameron) over Jaxon Pettlon (Maryville) (Fall 0:48) 132: Jon Stevenson (Cameron) over Drew Driskell (Maryville) (Fall 1:11) 138: Josh Stevenson (Cameron) over Garrett Pistole (Maryville) (Fall 1:37) 145: Steven Walser (Cameron) over Tierry Wilmes (Maryville) (Fall 3:07) 152: Kayne Lamison (Cameron) over (Maryville) (For.) 160: Jackson Sanders (Maryville) over (Cameron) (Fall 1:28) 170: Matthew Twaddle (Maryville) over (Cameron) (For.) 182: Caleb Shanks (Cameron) over Mark Zahnd (Maryville) (Fall 0:33) 195: Dawson Cox (Cameron) over (Maryville) (For.) 220: Lane Widner (Cameron) over Jacob Search (Maryville) (Fall 0:55) 285: Joe Bryant (Cameron) over (Maryville) (For.).

The Dragons also trounced the Fighting Irish, scoring 78 points to Lafayette’s 6. The full results are as follows: 106: Caleb Worland (Cameron) over (LafyStj) (For.) 113: Sawyer Day (Cameron) over (LafyStj) (For.) 120: Marshal Kennedy (Cameron) over Jaxson Griffin (LafyStj) (Fall 1:10) 126: Chase Foreman (Cameron) over (LafyStj) (For.) 132: Jon Stevenson (Cameron) over (LafyStj) (For.) 138: Josh Stevenson (Cameron) over River Sisk (LafyStj) (Fall 3:06) 145: Steven Walser (Cameron) over (LafyStj) (For.) 152: Paden Allen (LafyStj) over Kayne Lamison (Cameron) (Fall 1:27) 160: Danny Gibbs (Cameron) over Corey Wallace (LafyStj) (Fall 1:09) 170: Aaron Anders (Cameron) over (LafyStj) (For.) 182: Caleb Shanks (Cameron) over (LafyStj) (For.) 195: Dawson Cox (Cameron) over Dana Winfrey (LafyStj) (Fall 1:32) 220: Lane Widner (Cameron) over Noah Fewins (LafyStj) (Fall 0:34) 285: Joe Bryant (Cameron) over Ian Wilson (LafyStj) (Fall 0:09).

The full results of Cameron’s 45-31 victory over the Savannah Savages are as follows:

106: Caleb Worland (Cameron) over (Savannah) (For.) 113: Sawyer Day (Cameron) over (Savannah) (For.) 120: Jake Huffman (Savannah) over Marshal Kennedy (Cameron) (Fall 1:22) 126: Chase Foreman (Cameron) over Gabriel Hummer (Savannah) (Fall 3:15) 132: Drake Smith (Savannah) over Jon Stevenson (Cameron) (MD 14-3) 138: Dean Foster (Savannah) over Josh Stevenson (Cameron) (Fall 2:48) 145: Steven Walser (Cameron) over Syler Douglas (Savannah) (Fall 3:11) 152: Michael Hummer (Savannah) over Kayne Lamison (Cameron) (Fall 1:07) 160: Brant Price (Savannah) over (Cameron) (For.) 170: Brock Cunningham (Savannah) over Danny Gibbs (Cameron) (Dec 13-8) 182: Caleb Shanks (Cameron) over Jeremiah Glise (Savannah) (Dec 6-0) 195: Dawson Cox (Cameron) over Hayden Carver (Savannah) (Fall 0:39) 220: Lane Widner (Cameron) over Corbin McDonald (Savannah) (Fall 0:42) 285: Joe Bryant (Cameron) over (Savannah) (For.).

“We are in good condition right now, and we have won some matches due to being in better shape than our opponents.” Head Coach Phillip Limb said. “The younger guys are growing more confident and taking more risks to win.”

Coach Limb plans to continue to drill the team and to get better technically in preparation for the rest of the season.

The Dragons also hosted the Crossroad Duals last Saturday, January 7, traveled to St. Joseph Central High School on Wednesday, January 11, and will compete in an Owensville-hosted Triangular on Friday, January 13.