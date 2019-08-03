City Awarded Grant to Address Longstanding Problem

Tara Wallace

The City of Cameron was awarded a $299,120 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The grant is to address a section of South Orange Street known to have problems with flooding. The project is not covered in the Storm Water Sales Tax projects. The projected cost to fix the drainage and alter the angle of the curve to improve road safety came it at nearly $437,000. Knowing the issue needed to be addressed but that there was not funding available to complete a project of this magnitude city staff sought out grant opportunities.

Over the last few years, Public Works tried for several different grants through FEMA, SEMA, and even previous CGBG opportunity. The project was not chosen. Then, a fairly rare opportunity came about to late in 2018 to submit projects for an unexpected second round of CBDG monies. City Council approved resubmitting the project in September 2018 and the City was notified last week that the South Orange Street Flood Mitigation project had been approved to receive the funding. The CBDG is a three-year match grant which began in December of 2018. The City of Cameron is responsible for approximately $137,000 of the project.

City Council approved the first reading of a bill approving Bartlett & West to begin the design and engineering plans for the project in the last City Council Meeting. The project is not in the current budget. The engineering could be beginning in spring and is expected to be completed by December 2019. Meaning the majority of the initial cost will come due in the next fiscal year allowing Council the time and opportunity to budget for the expenditure. As Councilman Clark pointed out in the City Council meeting it is not often you can spend one and get three in return. Several members of Council recognized the efforts of City staff to find alternate sources of funding to continue to improve the city while reducing cost.