City Condemns Chestnut Arms

Tenants of the Chestnut Arms apartment building received notification from the city of Cameron to immediately vacate the building at 506 S. Chestnut, citing concerns for their safety.

City officials issued the notice citing immediate danger to the welfare of the residents due to improper electrical, plumbing, mechanical, structural and fire building code deficiencies.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but due to the current conditions of the building, it was made based on public health and safety,” Wymes stated in a letter requesting public assistance. “Public health and safety is a priority for the city of Cameron and the community. These issues are not something that can be overlooked.”

The city requested assistance from area organizations in relocating the tenants to a safer environment. According to a notice by Wymes, stating as of Oct. 31, residents of the Chestnut Arms have seven days to vacate the premises. Wymes said the city had previously reached out to all interested parties via certified letters dated March 22, 2017 and Dec. 7, 2018.

“Whenever the building inspector has reasonable evidence that a residential or public structure is uninhabitable and not in compliance with the electrical, plumbing, fire and building codes, immediate action must be taken to protect the life, health and safety of the citizens of the City of Cameron,” Wymes said.

A post on LoopNet lists the Chestnut Arms as an 11-unit building with one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. The notices did not state how many residents would need assistance, but did urge area organizations providing displacement assistance to contact Wymes at (816) 632-2177.