City Council finance committee discusses budget

The Cameron City Council finance committee met on Thursday July 20 to go over the proposed 2017-2018 city budget. Those present from the Council were Mayor Darlene Breckenridge and John Feighert III – both chairs of the committee and Council members Dennis Clark and L. Corey Sloan.

Mark Gaugh, City Manager began the meeting by saying the budget is very similar to last year- several years ago solid waste fund reserve was more than it needed to be, there was a slight deficit, but could afford to let it ride for awhile. Looking at possibly having alley pick up dropped, but may have more costs if done. Clark commented, got a heck of a deal from R&W Container. Feighert spoke to the owner of R&W about a bag limit and he was in favor of it, if it is something Council wants to move forward with looking into.

Electric shows a $174,000 deficit, which partially shows the reflection if the electric rate goes back to the previous rate, the deficit will be about $103,000 if the rate returns to the previous rate.

Water fund $15,798, reserve not as high as it needs to be according to Gaugh, but is in good shape.

General fund shows a $358,000 deficit – but if the departments come in 2-5% under budget as they try to do – that will be some of that, according to Gaugh. This year the wind farm tax will come in from the county. CNH had been paying $300,00 a year in back taxes due to a county collection error and those monies are now caught up, so that revenue will no longer be coming in. The wind farm tax will likely be higher than the conservative number placed in the budget.

According to Gaugh, the general fund number may go negative, but the reserve is strong enough it is not of concern right now, if it continued year after year, something would have to be done, but right now it is not a concern.

The Parks Department does their own budgeting, as does the Cameron Municipal Band, and the Library.

The City has a 22 million dollar budget, which is a couple of million higher than last year, which reflects revenue from the transportation and fire taxes which was not in there before.

Needs of the city will include:

Electric will have need a high lift truck replacement; codes inspector needs a city vehicle to use and Paul Rhinehart has a truck - which needs replaced, according to Gaugh, would like to transfer Rhinehart’s truck to code enforcement and purchase a new truck with lights for construction; tower mixer for water tower – for water quality to maintain disinfection; Generator rehab switch gear for Eagle Lake on emergency generator.

There is money allocated in the budget for extensions for water and sewer to the industrial park.

According to Zac Johnson there is a plan to improve a lift station a year since they need improvements, costs are about a $100,000 a year.

Questions were asked by Mayor Breckenridge and Councilman Feighert about the “professional services” line items in several departments. It was explained by Gaugh and Johnson those services cover engineering, consultation services or litigation costs.

Councilman Feighert asked about the capital projects including extending services to the industrial park and what it entailed. Johnson explained there is sewer to the road, it will extend the sewer line under the road and up to the east on the Caldwell County side.

Feighert went through the budget asking questions about insurance, printing and advertising, airport fund, salaries - which show increases, and membership fees, all his questions were answered without major budget adjustments.

Gaugh spoke specifically to salaries and said he would like to have a consultant look at the salaries as compared to the market to see how close they are in case there is ever a need to replace employees in any position.

Councilman L. Corey Sloan said retaining qualified employees who are familiar with the city and the city infrastructure is vital, a sentiment echoed by Councilman Clark.

Gaugh said the city would like to come up with a video to promote Cameron, possibly get the schools involved and there is a teacher excited about the possibility.

Gaugh said the accounting method they use now is more accurate, but it is also far more complicated.

There was some debate during the finance meeting about the Community Projects Fund and how it should be allocated moving forward and whether or not the fund should be increased, decreased or remain the same. There was also some discussion on whether or not the criteria for applying for the fund should be changed. No absolute decisions were made, but it was clear it will be a discussion moving forward.

The budget will be on the agenda for the upcoming Council meeting on Monday August 7 at 6 p.m. in City Hall.