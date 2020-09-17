Home / Home
Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen gives a rundown of city finances during Monday’s meeting.

City council prioritizes special fund projects

Thu, 09/17/2020 - 4:08pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

After weeks of rigorous discussion during the passage of the 2020-2021 budget, the Cameron City Council made a few special fund projects a priority during a special meeting Monday evening.

As part of Monday’s discussion, the city council, Cameron Chamber of Commerce, Cameron Missouri Main Street and a variety of other not-for-profit entities came to a consensus for the first round of projects, which Mayor Denny Clark estimated at $116,000.

“We’re looking for ways we can bring more value to our community for our schools, our parks and also bring more value to help our businesses be more successful,” Clark said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES NOW.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media