City officials talk road improvement plans if sales tax approved

With the Cameron City Council set to vote whether to extend the soon-to-expire road and transportation tax, city officials outlined a few projects that could get underway with its passage.

Cameron Public Works Director Drew Bontrager said the most recent proposal would extend current 10-year tax to 25 years, which provides the city a long term solution for funding city road improvements and maintenance.

“There is not a dedicated fund for street work improvements … It would take years and years, without any money, just to save up enough to do one of those streets. Without transportation funding, there is not enough in the general fund. No matter how much we save and reallocate, there is not enough for a complete street rebuild,” Bontrager said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.