City, school and parks officials hear feedback on future

Cameron’s leaders reached a consensus on making Cameron a destination city and even included a few ideas of future projects.

With the meeting limited to approximately 30 minutes, as many attendees also attended a visitation the for recently passed business leader Mike Earley, members of the Cameron R-1 School District, Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development of Cameron, Cameron Park Board and Cameron City Council expressed their approval of recently appointed Mayor Dennis Clark’s intent to channel voter enthusiasm for municipal and educational facility improvements into turning Cameron into a destination city.

“For tonight’s meeting, there are only two areas of discussion and it’s do what want to become a destination community and do we want to collaborate back and forth between these entities?” Mayor Clark said. “… We’re here to get a clear picture on which direction to go. The [city council] is seeking your direction. If we get consensus on becoming a destination community, we are going to be looking for actual projects to start in the short term. The intent is not getting a plan that sits on the shelf gathering dust.”