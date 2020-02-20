City seeking solution for treatment plant algae issues before EPA intervention

The Cameron City Council approved funding a $49,625 study in order to solve a potential algae and plastics issue before new Environmental Protection Agency regulations take effect.

With treated water circulated back into the Cameron water supply through the Cameron Reservoir, former Cameron wastewater plant manager Verlin Persinger said city water is safe to consume but may not pass the muster of the EPA once its new regulations take effect in 2022.

“The EPA will keep hammering you with [regulations]. The current administration is trying to back EPA off, but they’re not going to back off enough to get rid of this,” Persinger said. “Unfortunately, you can say you don’t want to do it but eventually you are forced to … You have to do it. It’s either that or they come in and stop building permits. Any time you shut the water off, they can stop you from turning it back on. It gets ugly whenever it gets to that point. The fines aren’t too nice either.”

The issue stems from excess plastic and algae coming from the Western Missouri Corrections Center as a result of its two-stage lagoon water treatment process. That water goes through the wastewater treatment plant before being recirculated, but with new regulations going into effect - limiting the amount of allowable plastic and algae in treated water – Persinger said the plant in its current state will not meet those regulations.

“That is going to require some major plant upgrades to the headworks, to be able to put a screen in to stop a lot of stuff from coming in,” Persinger said. “We need to cover up the final clarifiers in some way, whether we need to put a building over them or some kind of structure to keep sun light from reaching them. And a third thing is to put in a disinfection unit whether it’s UV (light), chlorine, which requires you also dechlorinate – another step you have to do – or a type of bleach product.”

What method to city takes for its wastewater treatment would be determined by the study, which the city finalized an agreement with HDR to conduct the study by a unanimous vote.