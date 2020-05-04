CITYWIDE GARAGE SALE APPROACHING

DEADLINE for placing your garage sale in the classifieds is THURSDAY MAY 28th. Thats only a couple weeks away!! This year the CITYWIDE SALE WILL BE ON JUNE 6th.

Please email your wording to classifieds@mycameronnews.com and you can call your payment in on the phone with debit/credit or drop off check or cash at office.

We do ask if you come to the office please Honk or call 816-632-6543 and we will come out to assist you.