Classic Tractor Show draws crowd despite weather

Even with rain, storm clouds, and cooler temperatures, Grindstone Valley Winery’s Third Annual Classic Tractor Show held Saturday, August 5, 2017, generated much enthusiasm among area residents. Twenty-three tractors, plus some very unusual implements, were on display for young and old alike to enjoy via this annual fundraising event.

The following tractors received trophies in the competition:

1930/1940s – 1939 Farmall F20 owned by Ronnie Thompson of Osborn;

1950s – 1953 Ford NAA (Golden Jubilee) owned by Ival Snow of Osborn;

1960s – 1962 John Deere 3010 owned by Daryl Rapp of Stewartsville;

1970s – 1970 John Deere 4520 owned by Wayne Eberting of Cameron;

Best in show – 1967 Allis Chalmers D21 owned by Dennis & Woodson Townsend of Union Star; and

Most unusual – 1975 International 1568 V8 Diesel owned by Dennis & Woodson Townsend of Union Star.

Also on display was a 1947 Allis Chalmers self-propelled Roto Baler from Terry Implement in Gallatin. There are only two known to exist in the United States. The baler is self-propelled via a built-in “C” Allis tractor.

Two heats of pedal tractor races were held for the children in attendance. The first heat was won by Connor Harbison of Cameron, with the second heat being won by Anna Ramey of Osborn. Trophies were awarded.

On July 30, 2017, Grindstone Valley Vineyards took delivery on a 1970 “Chisolm Ryder” grape harvester powered by a Ford 4000 diesel tractor. Tall enough to straddle a row of 6’ grape vines, the mechanical unit was on display at the tractor show and should serve to shorten harvest time significantly.

The Winery’s annual classic tractor and car shows were both established three years ago to benefit special projects in the Osborn community. This year’s proceeds have been designated for the purchase of children’s playground equipment for the Osborn City Park. The Third Annual Classic Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017.