Clinton County 4-H Contest Day

What would Clinton County kids know about Oreo Cupcakes, Lemon Fuzzy’s, Bow Safety, Rag Wreath, or Pinecone Birdfeeders? If you had an opportunity to be at the annual Clinton County Spring Contest Day, March 9, at the Plattsburg Middle School, you would have been amazed at the project knowledge shared through demonstrations and speeches by over 50 Clinton County 4-H youth!

Congratulations to the following top blue ribbon winners selected to represent Clinton County at the Missouri State Fair or State Public Speaking Contest.

State Fair Demonstrations

Electric: Briggs Martin, Madeline Pollard, Brylee Martin

General Demonstrations: Justin Caldwell, Jorja Ebert, Matthew Carlton, Gracie Mink, Genna Sarcione, Trace Minnis, Jackson Ebert, Samuel Welch

Working Demonstrations: Natalya Sprague, Amelia Welch, Layla Guthals, Bailey Gregory

Missouri Grown Foods: Karlee Shewey

Chicken Bar-B-Q- Caroline Mayes, Kyra Thompson

Public Speaking Presentations

Prepared Speeches: Taten Lenz, Brylee Martin and Adam Mink

Technology-Assisted: Layla Guthals, Lucy Howerton and Ashton Roe

Extemporaneous: Caroline Mayes, Daniel Carlton, Karlee Shewey

Oral Interpretation-Dramatic and Humorous: Clara Mink, Makayla Roe, Genna Saricone

Clinton County Medal Winners

Top Demonstrators: 1st: Justin Caldwell, 2nd: Jorja Ebert, 3rd: Matthew Carlton

Top Public Speaking Presentations: 1st: Genna Saricone , 2nd: Caroline Mayes,

3rd: Karlee Shewey

The 2019 Clinton County Fair Royalty were also selected during the Contest Day to reign over this year’s events June 21-25: Clover Kid Princess: BreAnne Gregory; Clover Kid Prince: Bobby Gagnon; Jr. Fair Queen: Karlee Shewey; Fair Princess: Bailey Gregory; Fair Prince: Taten Lenz; Fair Ambassador: Daniel Carlton;

Thanks to the community presentation judges: Mary Kay Jenkins, Mary Ann Downey, Carmen Bennett; Theresa Stilley, Frank Eggleston, Sandra Eggleston, Dave Shauer, Ruthanna Ray, Maurine Bodenhausen, Cindy Weers, Patti Broyles, Becky Hemisoth, Jan Pottier, Jackie Pottier. A special thanks to the Clinton County R-III Schools for the use of the middle school.