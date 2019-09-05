Community Betterment Judges Coming Soon

In less than two weeks (Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 9:30 am) Cameron will be making its presentation at City Hall to the judges in the Missouri Community Betterment competition.

Tim Wymes says the emphasis will be on our youth with Brenna Bontrager presenting the “Wag and Walk” effort in the park. That also includes skill competition and the dog parade.

Kobe Puls will present the Operation Cleanup-Painting the shelter house at Recreation Park for the Methodist Church, and Drew Bontrager will talk about Cameron walking trails expansion and ADA fishing ramp.

The Rotary Club started the Handicapped Fishing Pier effort with Veterans in mind. It is still mostly in the planning stage but will be located on Sunrise Lake (formerly Reservoir #2). Still being figured, the platform will be either 30 x 12 or, perhaps, 30 x 20.

The sidewalk to the parking area is already in place and a roof is planned. That area is ripe for other sorts of development. The project is still in the preliminary stages, but Richard Riddell has high hopes for the community.

This year our coopetition for MCB awards will be Lamar, Perryville and Salem with the winners to be named Oct. 13-14 in Mexico, MO.

- The Pretender’s Playhouse is trying something completely different for its next production. “Clockwork Thief” will allow the audience to choose its own plot twist eight different times during the show. Join in the fun Sept. 13-14.

Young people going back to college this month may be buoyed by the report that a college degree still pays off for most students … but it is no longer a sure route to higher salaries and greater wealth. The Wall Street Journal reports the numbers still support higher education. Americans with a bachelor’s degree earned an average of $77,239, nearly $32,000 more than the average worker with only a high school diploma.

I’m enjoying the flower/landscaping pictures being posted by Gina Reed on behalf of the Cameron Area Arts Council. It is nice to have extra effort applauded in the newspaper and on Facebook for the Garden of the Month.

The Trump administration deported 282,242 undocumented immigrants through May – already surpassing the highest tally for any fiscal year since he took office. The number, however, is still well below the high of 409,849 deported in 2012 under President Obama.

The average American eats the equivalent of 50 chickens or half a cow every year.

Somebody suggested that all telemarketers should be required to wear shock collars that can be activated by pressing the Pound (#) key.

El Chapo made $12,666,181,704 selling drugs, say prosecutors who want the money back.

One in four adults in the U.S. has a disability.

The average daily attendance at the Minnesota State Fair is 200,000 --- the largest in the country. The Missouri Fair averages around 31,000.

While our legislators dithered over whether to approve a drug registry. Missouri jumped to the top of the list in overdose deaths. Preliminary data from the Center for Disease Control showed that overdoses declined nationally 4.2% last year, Missouri jumped 17%!

Bath or shower? The most recent poll shows those preferring showers ahead 82% to 16%. It was 58% baths and 34% showers in 1950.

China is the fourth largest export destination for U.S. farms. China spent $9.1 billion on U.S. farm products in 2018, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Trump’s tariff war has already stung: U.S. soybean exports to China dropped 70% from September 2017 to May 2018, while dairy exports are down 54% so far this year.

Americans are drinking far less milk: We averaged 247 pounds per person in 1975, but that dropped to 149 recently., according to USDA.

The first testicular guard (cup) was used in hockey in 1874. The helmet was first used in 1974. Apparently, it took men 100 years to learn that the brain is also important.