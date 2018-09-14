On September 10, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at City Hall Cameron will be judged on 5 Community Betterment projects completed this past year. Each project will present their case to judges from Missouri Community Betterment (MCB). Judges will take into consideration the details of the project, quality of the presentation, impact on the community, and the amount of community participation. Projects in Cameron won first place in 2016 and back in 2008.

Community Development Director, Tim Wymes, encourages everyone to come out and support the people and the projects that have created a positive difference in the quality of life around Cameron. “I think we’ve got some good projects this year. All these projects have improved the community. Cameron has a lot of potential--it might take some time to reach full potential, but the potential is there. Cameron is a small enough community that the small things really have an impact”.

The MCB projects being judged are:

Repurposing Plastic Bags , Pat Jones and a group of industrious volunteers are committed to keeping plastic bags out of the landfills and our oceans by using them to make sleeping mats and pillows for the homeless.

Ruck Between Rivers , Troy Green and a group of volunteers hike the 197 miles between the Missouri and the Mississippi Rivers to raise awareness for veteran’s needs. All money goes to the Cameron Veterans Assistance League for use in support of the Missouri Veterans home in Cameron.

Boo Fest , Judy Cunningham and a dedicated group of volunteers provide an opportunity for younger kids to safely celebrate Halloween via a trunk or treat at McCorkle Park.

Meals on Wheels , Amy Grady and Cameron Regional Medical Center offers breakfast and/or lunch at their dining hall for seniors in need. Volunteers work in conjunction with CRMC to deliver hot lunches to homebound seniors in the Cameron area.

DRGN promotional videos , Derek Williams led a group of CHS students in making videos that depict the quality of life, economic development, education, and the like to promote the Cameron community.

The beauty of these events is that they spur new ideas. People come out to these presentations and they start wondering. What if we did… you know what could be neat… and before you know it the community is becoming a better place for all of us.