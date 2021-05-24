Congratulations Cameron Class of 2021

More than 100 students went from Cameron High School seniors to Cameron High School alumni following last Saturday’s Sunset Graduation Ceremony at Dave Goodwin Memorial Field.

The ceremony capped off a tumultuous year filled for 2020 graduates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but CHS principal Brett Jones credited graduates for their leadership and helping guide students through one of the most difficult times of this generation.

“Our graduates were not only committed in the classrooms or their performances in athletic competition. They have a passion to serve others,” CHS Principal Brett Jones said. “What I am most proud of about this group is the way they persevered to overcome the challenges of the pandemic and lead the way for our school. Thank you, class of 2021, for your leadership and positive outlook.”

