Corona Virus prevention a priority at joint meeting

The City of Cameron address growing concerns with Corona Virus during a joint meeting 1 p.m. Wednesday inside the First Christian Church.

Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen announces the city invited the public to a joint presentation with Clinton County, Cameron Regional Medical Center and many others to address concerns surrounding Corona Virus – also known as COVID-19.

“We will be having a meeting on Wednesday,” Rasmussen said. “Officials from Clinton County set up a meeting with officials from across Northwest Missouri for that date and we will be meeting with emergency services here in Clinton County to talk about that and the things we need to do.”

With the Center for Disease Control reporting cases of COVID-19 in California, Oregon and Washington as well as an announcement from Overland Park, Kansas-based company Black & Veatch regarding two employees are currently under observation for COVID-19 symptoms, the City of Cameron’s joint meeting seems appropriately timed. According to the CDC, those infected with COVID-19 may not show symptoms for up to 14 days and, at this time, there is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19. People with COVID-19 should receive supportive care to help relieve symptoms. For severe cases, treatment should include care to support vital organ functions. Rasmussen said he was thankful so many entities have the opportunity to meet to address a potential public health concern.

“We will include hospital staff, police, fire, EMS, schools and the nursing homes. Anyone who would like to attend is welcome to do it,” Rasmussen said.

For those unable to make the meeting, visit mycameronnews.com for a video of the full conference.